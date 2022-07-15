Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Atkore by 133.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 16.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.