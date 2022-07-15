Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $377.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tiptree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

