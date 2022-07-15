Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 910,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,905,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 508,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 87,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $9,192,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $111,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

