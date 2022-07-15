Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Caleres by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Caleres by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 471,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $959.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

