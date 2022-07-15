Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SANM opened at $41.06 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.