Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

