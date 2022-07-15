Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 64.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 112,575 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 43.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

