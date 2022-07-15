Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

ENTA stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

