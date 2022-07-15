Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 382,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in CyberOptics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth $3,845,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBE. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

