Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.41. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

