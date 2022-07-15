Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at $39,311,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,592,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,654,157.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,671 shares of company stock worth $18,681,851. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.45. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.