Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in QCR by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $52.18 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $921.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.98.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

