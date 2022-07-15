Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 222,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $89,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $8.61 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.53.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.