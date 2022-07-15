Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.53 Million in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,832,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,955,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,151,000 after buying an additional 215,437 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 65,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

