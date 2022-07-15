Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 351,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,541,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

TCN stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

