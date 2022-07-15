Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $207,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $83,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 16.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

NYSE HZO opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $821.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

