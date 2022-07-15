Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $93,941,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,428,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,319,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 380,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 302,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of BHVN opened at $144.99 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.07.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

