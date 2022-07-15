Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI opened at $33.24 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

