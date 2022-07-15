Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,500 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $306.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

