Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 394,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

CVLG stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $413.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.31. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $291.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.