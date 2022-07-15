Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 85,500 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in RPT Realty by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 244,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

