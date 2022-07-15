Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 122,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

NYSE HP opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

