Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 504,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $1,907,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 12.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.48 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.68.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

