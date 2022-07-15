Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Group Hospitality were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKS. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 45.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

