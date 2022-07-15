HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

