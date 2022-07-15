HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $134.00.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBBHF)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.