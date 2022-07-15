Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,579 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

