Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $83.14 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

