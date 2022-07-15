Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at €55.60 ($55.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €50.16 and its 200 day moving average is €51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

