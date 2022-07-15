Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €66.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($66.40) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($61.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €55.60 ($55.60) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($59.98).

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.