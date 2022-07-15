Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €66.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($66.40) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOSS. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($61.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €55.60 ($55.60) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($59.98).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

