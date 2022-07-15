IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,214,000 after purchasing an additional 98,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $20,081,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $181.36 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

