IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $181.36 on Thursday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

