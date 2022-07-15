iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.60

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 3714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $915.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $843.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.26 million. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,841,359 shares of company stock valued at $55,960,408. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,922 shares during the period. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

