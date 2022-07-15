Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in June

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of IRMTF opened at $15.83 on Friday. Information Services has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $20.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

