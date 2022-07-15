Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $111.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,852,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,663,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,797,302.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the period.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

