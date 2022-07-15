Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

INSI stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

