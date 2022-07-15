InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $54.83 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,668.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.