International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 91.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.06 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

