International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.24.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $113.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

