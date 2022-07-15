International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $55,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 110.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.78 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.