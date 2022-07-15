Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PGF stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

