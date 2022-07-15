ironSource (NYSE:IS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of IS stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. ironSource has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

