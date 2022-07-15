Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at $980,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock worth $3,023,824. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

