iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,636,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,008,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 73,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $72.19.

