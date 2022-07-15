iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $59.77 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $90.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

