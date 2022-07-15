iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.50

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 247995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

