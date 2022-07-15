iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $80.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00.

