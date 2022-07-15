iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

