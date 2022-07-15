Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.53. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $884.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.49 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.