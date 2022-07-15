Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Itron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Itron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $99.69.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.