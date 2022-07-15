IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 83,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 110,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

VZ stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.